The Latest: Trump speech to conservat...

The Latest: Trump speech to conservatives evokes campaign

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

President Donald Trump's speech Friday to a leading conservative group was like a series of greatest hits from his campaign rallies. He reminisced about his victory in the Republican primaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... 13 hr 2brosewilder 37
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Thu BJ Fan 3
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Thu aq dragon 1
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Thu inbred Genius 6
News Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15) Thu Big_G 4
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... Feb 22 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
News Former teenage favourite David Cassidy reveals ... Feb 22 o see the light 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC