The Latest: Sand wins best British female solo artist
It is her second win in the category and her fourth Brit Award. Her second album, "Long Live the Angels," was released last year and includes the single "Hurts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Big_G
|4
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|1 hr
|Copout
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|2 hr
|Maverick 808
|33
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|13 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Former teenage favourite David Cassidy reveals ...
|17 hr
|o see the light
|1
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|17 hr
|Libhater
|58
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|Wed
|Ringo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC