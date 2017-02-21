The Latest: Sand © wins best Bri...

The Latest: Sand wins best British female solo artist

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

It is her second win in the category and her fourth Brit Award. Her second album, "Long Live the Angels," was released last year and includes the single "Hurts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15) 1 hr Big_G 4
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate 1 hr Copout 2
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... 2 hr Maverick 808 33
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... 13 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
News Former teenage favourite David Cassidy reveals ... 17 hr o see the light 1
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study 17 hr Libhater 58
News Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:... Wed Ringo 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,743 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC