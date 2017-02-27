The Latest: 4 dead, 2 injured as plane hits California homes
A Utah lawmaker is unveiling a proposal overhauling liquor laws and allowing restaurants to get rid of barriers known as "Zion Curtains." . A British songwriter and guitarist is claiming that rock band U2 and lead singer Bono stole one of his songs for their 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Sun
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Feb 25
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Feb 24
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Feb 23
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|Feb 23
|Big_G
|4
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|Feb 22
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC