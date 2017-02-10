Teacher gives up classroom to tour wi...

Teacher gives up classroom to tour with Rag'n'Bone Man

15 hrs ago Read more: Worthing Herald

An East Sussex music teacher is giving up his day job to go on tour with one of the country's hottest new artists - Rag'n'Bone Man. For the last three years, 30-year-old music teacher Ben Thomas has been combining his role teaching youngsters drums and percussion for East Sussex Music with his duties as a drummer for his former Uckfield Community College schoolmate.

