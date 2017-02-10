Teacher gives up classroom to tour with Rag'n'Bone Man
An East Sussex music teacher is giving up his day job to go on tour with one of the country's hottest new artists - Rag'n'Bone Man. For the last three years, 30-year-old music teacher Ben Thomas has been combining his role teaching youngsters drums and percussion for East Sussex Music with his duties as a drummer for his former Uckfield Community College schoolmate.
