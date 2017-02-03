Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl show mi...

Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl show might be her only in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl concert broke some news: She announced it may be her only concert of this year; she performed for the smallest number of fans in some time " 9,000 people is intimate for this pop star " and she sang her newest single live for the first time. She also made some references to football during the 90-minute show, telling the crowd about her early country-turned-pop hit, "You Belong With Me," with lyrics about high school cheerleaders, bleachers and boys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 22 min Phart While a Child 135
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 31 min Mikey 224
News TX Rape Victims Forced to Pay for Their Own Rap... (May '09) 1 hr Phart Like a Texan 721
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) 3 hr Savannah Snitch 8
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 10 hr Hi 1
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) 12 hr YIM 5
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,587,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC