Stormzy hopes to round off successful week with number one album

Grime artist Stormzy is in line to score a number one with his debut album Gang Signs And Prayer as the record has rocketed straight to the top of the pile at the mid-week stage. The British hip-hop artist has had a hugely successful past week, which included a performance alongside Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards on Wednesday and a surprise gig in Camden for his fans on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.