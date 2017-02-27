Stormzy hopes to round off successful...

Stormzy hopes to round off successful week with number one album

10 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

Grime artist Stormzy is in line to score a number one with his debut album Gang Signs And Prayer as the record has rocketed straight to the top of the pile at the mid-week stage. The British hip-hop artist has had a hugely successful past week, which included a performance alongside Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards on Wednesday and a surprise gig in Camden for his fans on Friday.

