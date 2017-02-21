Stormzy: Brits show with Ed Sheeran was one of the scariest moments of my life
Grime star Stormzy has confessed that his hit performance with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards was one of the most terrifying moments of his life. The audience went wild when the rapper joined Ed on the stage in a surprise twist to the singer's Shape Of You on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|16 hr
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Feb 24
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Feb 23
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|Feb 23
|Big_G
|4
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|Feb 22
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC