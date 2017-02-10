Sting, Timberlake, Legend and Miranda...

Sting, Timberlake, Legend and Miranda to perform at Oscars

15 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

This year's Oscar telecast will have some big Grammy Award winners: Sting, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda are all slated to perform the tunes nominated for Best Original Song. Timberlake will perform "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the movie "Trolls" and Sting will perform "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story," the Oscar-nominated song he co-wrote with three-time Oscar nominee J. Ralph.

