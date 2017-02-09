Sir Tom Jones 'enjoying nights out' with Elvis's ex-wife Priscilla
The 76-year-old Welsh star was devastated when his wife of 59 years, Linda, died of cancer last year. A friend told The Sun that Priscilla had been a "support" for Sir Tom in "a difficult year", and that the pair are "courting" but that it "is early days".
