Singer Alanis Morissette loses millions in burglary at her LA home

The home of singer Alanis Morissette has been targeted by thieves who stole two million dollars worth of jewellery and other valuables. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating the burglary which happened in the upmarket Brentwood area on February 9. A force spokesman said: "Suspects took a safe with about two million dollars worth of jewellery and other items inside.

