Showbiz news: The world's 10 favourit...

Showbiz news: The world's 10 favourite BBC television characters revealed

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

BASIL Fawlty, Hyacinth Bucket and the Vicar of Dibley are among the world's most loved BBC television characters, a survey has revealed. BBC Worldwide polled more than 7,000 18 to 64-year-olds from seven countries including Australia, France, the US and Japan in the public vote, with Sherlock coming out on top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 2 min John Longcock 16
News Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13) 6 hr The Power Of Mast... 70
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) Wed South Knox Hombre 7
News Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu... Wed leihsiachen 1
News Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ... Feb 14 Phil 2
News Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
News The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC