Selena Gomez pays for The Weeknd's $30k party
The 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker happily picked up the table for the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer's party to mark his upcoming birthday on February 16. The surprise party - which was held at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood - was attended by the singer's pals including French Montana, Big Sean and 2 Chainz. The group had exclusive access to the venue from 11pm until the early hours of the morning but Selena was unable to make the event as she was in NY for New York Fashion Week, TMZ reports.
