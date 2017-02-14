Selena Gomez pays for The Weeknd's $3...

Selena Gomez pays for The Weeknd's $30k party

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker happily picked up the table for the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer's party to mark his upcoming birthday on February 16. The surprise party - which was held at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood - was attended by the singer's pals including French Montana, Big Sean and 2 Chainz. The group had exclusive access to the venue from 11pm until the early hours of the morning but Selena was unable to make the event as she was in NY for New York Fashion Week, TMZ reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 55 min Female 6
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) 13 hr South Knox Hombre 7
News Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu... 23 hr leihsiachen 1
News Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ... Tue Phil 2
News Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil... Tue Faloola Chong 1
News The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks... Tue Faloola Chong 1
News Kelly Clarkson falsely told she had cancer Tue Faloola Chong 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,908,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC