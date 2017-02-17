Selena Gomez hates being defined by boyfriends
The 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker - who is currently dating 'Can't Feel My Face' singer The Weeknd - is reportedly doing all she can to separate herself from her boyfriend. The brunette beauty made a point of not attending the Grammy Awards with her boyfriend as she wants people to focus on her as an artist rather than have people worry about who she's dating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13)
|58 min
|Spotted Wee
|72
|Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An...
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marty Lacker Dies
|Sat
|angiel
|2
|Unpublished book claims Mick Jagger purchased c...
|Sat
|the lysergic monk
|1
|Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Don...
|Sat
|bgdb
|1
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|Sat
|hail to the Trump...
|29
|Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (Aug '10)
|Sat
|rabbi pizzo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC