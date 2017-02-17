San Francisco's Summer of Love concer...

San Francisco's Summer of Love concert hits major hurdle

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Aging rockers from Jefferson Starship led a protest on the steps of City Hall to send a message to San Francisco officials: We built this city on free rock and roll. Thursday's protest and a hearing inside City Hall that followed marked the latest twist in a battle with the city to hold a free concert in Golden Gate Park for the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 38 min NewGuy 25
News Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13) Thu The Power Of Mast... 70
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) Wed South Knox Hombre 7
News Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu... Wed leihsiachen 1
News Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ... Feb 14 Phil 2
News Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
News The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC