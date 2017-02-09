San Francisco denies permit for 'Summ...

San Francisco denies permit for 'Summer of Love' concert

In this June 21, 1967, file photo, a crowd of hippies keep a large ball, painted to represent a world globe, in the air during a gathering at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, to celebrate the summer solstice on June 21, day one of "Summer of Love." City officials have rejected a permit for a planned free concert intended to mark the 50th anniversary of the famed Summer of Love in Golden Gate Park that had been planned for June 2017.

