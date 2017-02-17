Roland Mouret dismisses celebrity designers as 'irrelevant'
Designer Roland Mouret has branded celebrity fashion collections "irrelevant" and compared Kanye West and Rihanna's foray into designing to Karl Lagerfeld or Miuccia Prada attempting to forge music careers. Roland, who has dressed women ranging from the Duchess of Cambridge to Victoria Beckham and Melania Trump, is celebrating his 20th anniversary as a designer.
