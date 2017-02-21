Rocker Derringer guilty: Carried pist...

Rocker Derringer guilty: Carried pistol on plane, in airport

Read more: The Progress

Rock guitarist Rick Derringer has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine after stepping off a Delta Air Lines flight from Mexico with a loaded handgun in Atlanta's airport. Prosecutors say Derringer told a federal air marshal he kept his gun with him on commercial airline flights 30 to 50 times a year.

