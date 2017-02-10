Rock musician charged with having loa...

Rock musician charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In this Feb. 18, 2006 file photo, Rick Derringer performs during a campaign rally kicking off George Wallace Jr's bid for the office of lieutenant governor in Montgomery, Ala. Prosecutors say Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour 6 hr jbjpeaches 3
News Presley Wedding Ring Tops Auction Items (Jan '07) 10 hr Pammmeeellla 49
News Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06) 11 hr Pammmeeellla 1,537
News Journey drummer urges fans to not stop believin... (Oct '13) 16 hr aq dragon 7
News Well-known Christian musician comes to Incline (Aug '06) 16 hr aq dragon 49
News An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis. 17 hr Alex 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... 23 hr chris50 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC