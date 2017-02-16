Robin Thicke's girlfriend April Love ...

Robin Thicke's girlfriend April Love Geary jokes about their age gap

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 21-year-old beauty - who started dating the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker after he split from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton - has taken to her Instagram account to share a picture of the couple on Valentine's Day in which she sarcastically referred to herself as Robin's "much younger girlfriend". Alongside a photograph of the 39-year-old star and herself in Napa Valley, California, April wrote: "Robin Thicke & his "much younger girlfriend" enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 4 hr Putinov Putin 17
News Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13) 11 hr The Power Of Mast... 70
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) Wed South Knox Hombre 7
News Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu... Wed leihsiachen 1
News Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ... Feb 14 Phil 2
News Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
News The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC