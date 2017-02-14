Robbie Williams to reunite with Take That for Let It Shine final
Singer Robbie Williams is set to rejoin Take That as the group come together for the final of singing show Let It Shine. He will join the panel as a guest judge, as well as give a special performance with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.
