Robbie Williams to reunite with Take That for Let It Shine final

11 hrs ago

Singer Robbie Williams is set to rejoin Take That as the group come together for the final of singing show Let It Shine. He will join the panel as a guest judge, as well as give a special performance with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

