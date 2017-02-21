Rihanna is named Harvard University's...

Rihanna is named Harvard University's Humanitarian of the Year

The 29year-old singer has been honoured with the prestigious accolade because of her charity work involving the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship scheme, which was set up to encourage young children to pursue their education in the Caribbean, as well as her collaboration with Global Partnership for Education and the Global Citizen Project. The vocalist has also helped to build a "state of the art centre" to help treat cancer patients in her home town of Barbados.

