Review: 'Contemporary Color' is a hypnotic concert film

In 2015, former Talking Heads front man David Byrne staged an unconventional show in which he paired up 10 contemporary musicians and performers with colour guard teams - those baton and saber twirling staples of small town parades and high school football games. The musicians, including the likes of St. Vincent, Lucius, Ad-Rock, Zola Jesus and Nelly Furtado, composed original songs that the colour guard teams then used to choreograph a corresponding routine.

