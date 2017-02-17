Rag'n'Bone Man sees debut album sell ...

Rag'n'Bone Man sees debut album sell heavily on way to top spot

Rag'n'Bone Man's debut album has gone straight to the top of the official charts with record-breaking sales from a male artist this decade. Human, released last Friday, outsold Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith's inaugural records and earned the Sussex-born singer the fastest-selling debut release by a male act over the past seven years.

