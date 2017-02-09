Prince's music is coming to Spotify

Prince's music is coming to Spotify

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WOI

After weeks of rumors, Spotify confirmed on Friday that Prince's Warner Bros catalog will be made available. It includes most of the music Prince recorded before 1995, including albums 1999, Purple Rain and Dirty Mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Journey drummer urges fans to not stop believin... (Oct '13) 1 hr aq dragon 7
News Well-known Christian musician comes to Incline (Aug '06) 1 hr aq dragon 49
News An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis. 2 hr Alex 1
News Presley Wedding Ring Tops Auction Items (Jan '07) 3 hr Susana 48
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... 8 hr chris50 1
News Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour 16 hr LA Fan 2
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... Thu Now_What- 6
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC