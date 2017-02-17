Police called in Paula Patton - Robin...

Police called in Paula Patton - Robin Thicke custody case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

Robin is currently limited to three visits a week with his six-year-old son Julian Fuego but when Paula - who has a restraining order against her ex-husband - was supposed to hand the youngster over to a court-appointed monitor at a Malibu park on Thursday , she reportedly called the police instead. Sources close to Paula told TMZ that "Robin violated the restraining order and was feet from Paula when she arrived with her son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An... 8 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Marty Lacker Dies 12 hr angiel 2
News Unpublished book claims Mick Jagger purchased c... 16 hr the lysergic monk 1
News Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Don... 17 hr bgdb 1
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 19 hr hail to the Trump... 29
News Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (Aug '10) 20 hr rabbi pizzo 12
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Fri BJ Fan 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,181 • Total comments across all topics: 278,987,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC