Police called in Paula Patton - Robin Thicke custody case
Robin is currently limited to three visits a week with his six-year-old son Julian Fuego but when Paula - who has a restraining order against her ex-husband - was supposed to hand the youngster over to a court-appointed monitor at a Malibu park on Thursday , she reportedly called the police instead. Sources close to Paula told TMZ that "Robin violated the restraining order and was feet from Paula when she arrived with her son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An...
|8 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marty Lacker Dies
|12 hr
|angiel
|2
|Unpublished book claims Mick Jagger purchased c...
|16 hr
|the lysergic monk
|1
|Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Don...
|17 hr
|bgdb
|1
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|19 hr
|hail to the Trump...
|29
|Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|rabbi pizzo
|12
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Fri
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC