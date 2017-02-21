Paula Patton claims Robin Thicke threatened arrest
The 41-year-old actress, who is currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband, alleges in new court documents, obtained by gossip website TMZ.com , that he "willfully, intentionally, and wrongfully changed/fabricated a Court Order specifying custodial timeshare of the couple's minor child" and "threatened to have [Paula] arrested for kidnapping premised upon the false and fraudulent court order" shortly before she was awarded temporary sole custody in January. But a source close to 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker Robin, 39, insists they came to a custody agreement in February 2015 with a mediator and documented the details in notarized, private papers.
