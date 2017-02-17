Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr come together for studio session
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were in the studio together over the weekend working on the latter's latest album. Ringo posted a photo on Twitter on Monday morning, writing: "Thanks for coming over man and playing.
