Pater Capaldi tips Frances de la Tour as the next Doctor Who

After four years as the Time Lord, the Thick Of It actor announced this week he is stepping down from the role this year, and would like to see a woman take his place. In an interview with BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley, he said: "The time felt right to bow out, to let somebody else play this wonderful role and I would like Frances de la Tour to be the first female doctor."

