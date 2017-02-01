Pater Capaldi tips Frances de la Tour as the next Doctor Who
After four years as the Time Lord, the Thick Of It actor announced this week he is stepping down from the role this year, and would like to see a woman take his place. In an interview with BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley, he said: "The time felt right to bow out, to let somebody else play this wonderful role and I would like Frances de la Tour to be the first female doctor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|14 min
|BPT
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|2 hr
|Horacio
|169
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|Ted Noogee - Simple
|666
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Prince Phart
|5
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|Dirk
|25
|Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Ma...
|Wed
|cant Wynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC