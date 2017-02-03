Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler performed as Black Sabbath for the final time
Nearly half a century since their first gigs, the Brummie hellraisers returned to their home town with indomitable frontman Ozzy Osbourne for their swansong set. Thousands of headbangers from around the world descended on Birmingham's Genting Arena to see the Prince of Darkness, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler blast out their hits together one last time.
