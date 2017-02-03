Ozzy Osbourne 'all over the place' ah...

Ozzy Osbourne 'all over the place' ahead of final Black Sabbath shows

18 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has admitted his emotions are "all over the place" in the lead-up to Black Sabbath's last ever show this weekend. Credited with creating heavy metal, the band will be drawing the final curtain on their generation-crossing career with two shows in their home city of Birmingham.

