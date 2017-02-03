Ozzy Osbourne 'all over the place' ahead of final Black Sabbath shows
Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has admitted his emotions are "all over the place" in the lead-up to Black Sabbath's last ever show this weekend. Credited with creating heavy metal, the band will be drawing the final curtain on their generation-crossing career with two shows in their home city of Birmingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|5 hr
|duck femocrats
|205
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|9 hr
|Okie
|1
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|21 hr
|Now_What-
|4
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Fri
|Fred Berg
|292
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|Thu
|ConservativeCatho...
|3
|Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Ted Noogee - Simple
|666
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC