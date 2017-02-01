News 13 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself
Police reports show that Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks killed himself in front of his wife. The West Palm Beach police report released Wednesday shows that the 69-year-old Trucks shot himself in the head Jan. 27 at his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|11 min
|duck femocrats
|155
|Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|Dirk
|665
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Dirk
|25
|Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Ma...
|7 hr
|cant Wynne
|1
|Subtle Butt Disposable Gas Neutralizers: $9.95 ... (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Pharting Pleasantly
|11
|The Lemon Twigs perform first album with perfec...
|11 hr
|beatlesinafog
|2
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Tue
|4th Wife
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC