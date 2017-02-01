News 13 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself

News 13 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Police: Al...

Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself

Police reports show that Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks killed himself in front of his wife. The West Palm Beach police report released Wednesday shows that the 69-year-old Trucks shot himself in the head Jan. 27 at his home.

