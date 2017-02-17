Nation-Now 51 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Anti-Trump demonstrators finding...
In a city known more for its beaches and night life than its political activism, it's suddenly become hard to keep track of all the groups that have formed to oppose President Trump. On a recent Sunday, more than 400 people filled a church for an organizing meeting of Women's March Miami-Dade chapter, a group that paid for 200 people to attend the Jan. 21 march in Washington, D.C., held its own march in Miami and is now branching out to advocate for nearly a dozen issues ranging from LGBT rights to gun control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Jackson dons shirt with her late father's...
|3 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Spotted Wee
|72
|Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An...
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marty Lacker Dies
|Sat
|angiel
|2
|Unpublished book claims Mick Jagger purchased c...
|Sat
|the lysergic monk
|1
|Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Don...
|Sat
|bgdb
|1
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|Sat
|hail to the Trump...
|29
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC