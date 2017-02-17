Nation-Now 51 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Anti-...

Nation-Now 51 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Anti-Trump demonstrators finding...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

In a city known more for its beaches and night life than its political activism, it's suddenly become hard to keep track of all the groups that have formed to oppose President Trump. On a recent Sunday, more than 400 people filled a church for an organizing meeting of Women's March Miami-Dade chapter, a group that paid for 200 people to attend the Jan. 21 march in Washington, D.C., held its own march in Miami and is now branching out to advocate for nearly a dozen issues ranging from LGBT rights to gun control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paris Jackson dons shirt with her late father's... 3 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13) 7 hr Spotted Wee 72
News Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An... Sat Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Marty Lacker Dies Sat angiel 2
News Unpublished book claims Mick Jagger purchased c... Sat the lysergic monk 1
News Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Don... Sat bgdb 1
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name Sat hail to the Trump... 29
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC