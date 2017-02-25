Producer Adele Romanski speaks as she and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the feature award at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Feb. 25. Producer Adele Romanski speaks as she and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the feature award at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Feb. 25. As she took the Spirit Awards stage to present an acting ensemble prize to "Moonlight," "Scandal" star Kerry Washington a Zwas struck by a moment of spontaneous emotion.a Z Barry Jenkins' tale of a young gay boy coming of age won six awards, including the top prizes of feature and director, as "Moonlight" captivated the Spirit Awards on Saturday, much as it has critics and moviegoers throughout the awards season.

