'Moonlight' is the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
Producer Adele Romanski speaks as she and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the feature award at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Feb. 25. Producer Adele Romanski speaks as she and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the feature award at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Feb. 25. As she took the Spirit Awards stage to present an acting ensemble prize to "Moonlight," "Scandal" star Kerry Washington a Zwas struck by a moment of spontaneous emotion.a Z Barry Jenkins' tale of a young gay boy coming of age won six awards, including the top prizes of feature and director, as "Moonlight" captivated the Spirit Awards on Saturday, much as it has critics and moviegoers throughout the awards season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|10 hr
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Feb 24
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Feb 23
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|Feb 23
|Big_G
|4
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|Feb 22
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC