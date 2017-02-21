Martin Kemp blames years on stage for...

Martin Kemp blames years on stage for tinnitus and hearing lossThe...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

Let It Shine judge Martin Kemp has blamed almost 40 years in the music industry for a maddening case of tinnitus. The former Spandau Ballet star said he now suffers from worse hearing following his years touring global stages in the 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate 13 hr Copout 10
News John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ... Sat BPT 2
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... Feb 24 2brosewilder 37
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Feb 23 BJ Fan 3
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Feb 23 aq dragon 1
News Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15) Feb 23 Big_G 4
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... Feb 22 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC