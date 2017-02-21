Martin Kemp blames years on stage for tinnitus and hearing lossThe...
Let It Shine judge Martin Kemp has blamed almost 40 years in the music industry for a maddening case of tinnitus. The former Spandau Ballet star said he now suffers from worse hearing following his years touring global stages in the 1980s.
