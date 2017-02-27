Mariah Carey squashes claims of custody battle with ex-husband Nick Cannon
Even though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are no longer a couple, the singer says rumors of a custody battle between her and her ex-husband are just that. Mimi denied the claim, previously made by the National Enquirer , with an Instagram message .
