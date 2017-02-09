Margot Robbie adopts rescue dog

The 'Suicide Squad' actress and her husband Tom Ackerley only got married last December in a secret ceremony in Australia but have been quick to take on some extra responsibility, giving an adorable "rescue pup" a home. Margot revealed her new mutt mate in a post on her Instagram page of a black and white photo of the cute canine accompanied with the caption: "Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley."

