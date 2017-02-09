Margot Robbie adopts rescue dog

Margot Robbie adopts rescue dog

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Suicide Squad' actress and her husband Tom Ackerley only got married last December in a secret ceremony in Australia but have been quick to take on some extra responsibility, giving an adorable "rescue pup" a home. Margot revealed her new mutt mate in a post on her Instagram page of a black and white photo of the cute canine accompanied with the caption: "Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Presley Wedding Ring Tops Auction Items (Jan '07) 30 min Susana 48
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... 5 hr chris50 1
News Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour 13 hr LA Fan 2
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... Thu Now_What- 6
News Tennessee anti-abortion groups at crossroads on... Wed Cadaverously old ... 1
News Our ISS Astronauts Drink Recycled Russian Pee (Aug '15) Wed Space Phart 10
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) Tue Bakker 6
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC