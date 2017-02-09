Margot Robbie adopts rescue dog
The 'Suicide Squad' actress and her husband Tom Ackerley only got married last December in a secret ceremony in Australia but have been quick to take on some extra responsibility, giving an adorable "rescue pup" a home. Margot revealed her new mutt mate in a post on her Instagram page of a black and white photo of the cute canine accompanied with the caption: "Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Presley Wedding Ring Tops Auction Items (Jan '07)
|30 min
|Susana
|48
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|5 hr
|chris50
|1
|Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour
|13 hr
|LA Fan
|2
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Thu
|Now_What-
|6
|Tennessee anti-abortion groups at crossroads on...
|Wed
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Our ISS Astronauts Drink Recycled Russian Pee (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Space Phart
|10
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|Tue
|Bakker
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC