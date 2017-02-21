Madonna shares new photo of her newly adopted twin girlsThe pop star...

Madonna shares new photo of her newly...

Madonna shares new photo of her newly adopted twin girls

The pop superstar posted a picture on Instagram of four-year-olds Esther and Stella, sporting black and gold Adidas sportswear with gold bow headbands. It is the 58-year-old's third adoption after adopting son David Banda in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009 from Malawi.

