Madonna shares new photo of her newly adopted twin girlsThe pop star...
The pop superstar posted a picture on Instagram of four-year-olds Esther and Stella, sporting black and gold Adidas sportswear with gold bow headbands. It is the 58-year-old's third adoption after adopting son David Banda in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009 from Malawi.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|1 hr
|keynote
|5
|Former teenage favourite David Cassidy reveals ...
|1 hr
|o see the light
|1
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|1 hr
|Libhater
|58
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|10 hr
|Ringo
|2
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|11 hr
|Spot On
|7
|Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and...
|20 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|72
