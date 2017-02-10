Lulu: Madonna and I recorded the worst Bond theme songs ever
There are 1 comment on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lulu: Madonna and I recorded the worst Bond theme songs ever. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:
Singer Lulu says that she thinks she and Madonna should be crowned joint winners for the title of worst Bond theme ever recorded. The Shout star sang The Man With The Golden Gun for 1974's 007 film with the same name and admitted to not thinking much of it, but claimed that Madonna's Die Another Day from 2002 was equally awful.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
|
“Just me”
Since: Jul 16
8
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
That's for sure,Lulu.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump Whit...
|1 hr
|TRUMP a CLOWN
|10
|Chow Down at Oakdale's Testicle Festival (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Phart Hungrily
|76
|'It could be soon': More details emerging about... (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|aq dragon
|2
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|14 hr
|lol
|1
|Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|destini vinson
|145
|Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber
|Sun
|Ainu
|4
|Woman Knocks Over Pope Benedict XVI At Christma... (Dec '09)
|Sat
|Phart Athletically
|165
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC