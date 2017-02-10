There are on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lulu: Madonna and I recorded the worst Bond theme songs ever. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:

Singer Lulu says that she thinks she and Madonna should be crowned joint winners for the title of worst Bond theme ever recorded. The Shout star sang The Man With The Golden Gun for 1974's 007 film with the same name and admitted to not thinking much of it, but claimed that Madonna's Die Another Day from 2002 was equally awful.

