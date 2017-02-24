Lionel Richie postpones tour with Mar...

Lionel Richie postpones tour with Mariah Carey to recover from knee procedure

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Lionel Richie says he won't recover from a knee procedure in time to launch his tour with Mariah Carey next month. The 67-year-old singer said in a statement Friday that their All The Hits Tour will be postponed until the summer.

Chicago, IL

