Lindsay Lohan hoping for a Mean Girlsa sequel

The actress starred in the cult 2004 movie, which was adapted by Tina Fey, and she has made no secret of her desire to reunite with cast mates Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert for a follow-up. In December, Lindsay told CNN she had already "written a treatment" for the proposed sequel, but was still trying to convince movie executives at Paramount Pictures to get onboard the project.

