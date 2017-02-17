Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'raciall...

Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled at Heathrow while wearing headscarf'

The actress, 30, said she was intimidated by the incident, which occurred as she was preparing to fly from Heathrow to New York recently. Lindsay, who also revealed she is "considering" converting to Islam, told Good Morning Britain she removed the headscarf and security officials apologised after realising who she was.

