Life's a beach for David Hasselhoff as The Rock's mentor in new Baywatch film
David Hasselhoff has revealed he is not reprising his original Baywatch character in the new film version but will play "The Rock's mentor". The actor, nicknamed The Hoff, played head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the classic 90s TV show and will appear in the upcoming movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|3 hr
|Hi
|1
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|5 hr
|YIM
|5
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|9 hr
|duck femocrats
|220
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Fri
|Now_What-
|4
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Fri
|Fred Berg
|292
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC