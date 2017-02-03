Life's a beach for David Hasselhoff as The Rock's mentor in new Baywatch film

David Hasselhoff has revealed he is not reprising his original Baywatch character in the new film version but will play "The Rock's mentor". The actor, nicknamed The Hoff, played head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the classic 90s TV show and will appear in the upcoming movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron.

