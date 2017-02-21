Let It Shine final to feature contestant on crutches 'toughing out the pain'
The boy band that will star in a Take That musical will be chosen on Saturday night when the final of Let It Shine airs, but one performer will be battling through the final round on crutches. Three music groups, Drive, Five To Five and Nightfall will compete to star in a new nationwide touring production that features the music of the British chart-toppers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|13 hr
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Fri
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Thu
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Feb 23
|inbred Genius
|6
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|Feb 23
|Big_G
|4
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|Feb 22
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC