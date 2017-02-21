Let It Shine final to feature contest...

Let It Shine final to feature contestant on crutches 'toughing out the pain'

The boy band that will star in a Take That musical will be chosen on Saturday night when the final of Let It Shine airs, but one performer will be battling through the final round on crutches. Three music groups, Drive, Five To Five and Nightfall will compete to star in a new nationwide touring production that features the music of the British chart-toppers.

