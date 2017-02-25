Legend, Miranda, Bareilles make Oscar rehearsals musical
Lin-Manuel Miranda owned Friday's Oscar rehearsals. He sang a tune from "La La Land," posed like John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever," invoked a 1990s Billy Crystal Oscar monologue, and reprimanded his dad from the stage for having his cellphone light on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|6 hr
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Fri
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Thu
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Feb 23
|inbred Genius
|6
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|Feb 23
|Big_G
|4
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|Feb 22
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC