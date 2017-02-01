Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan wi...

Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumstick to the face

Keyboardist Lawrence Gowan, bassist Ricky Phillips, guitarist/vocalist James Young, drummer Todd Sucherman and guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw of Styx performs at the House of Blues on January 13, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. A Styx concert in Atlanta left a woman in the audience with physical scars, emotional anguish and "loss of enjoyment of life" after a drumstick struck her in the face, according to a lawsuit.

