Lady Gaga to headline at Coachella
Singer Lady Gaga is shown during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5. The diva announced Tuesday night she will be performing at the music festival for both weekends in April. Gaga will take the headlining spot that had been Beyonce's; pregnant with twins, the superstar announced last week that her doctors recommended she bow out.
