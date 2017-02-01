Lady Gaga says Super Bowl halftime show is 'for everyone'
Lady Gaga said she hopes her Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate "inclusion" and the "spirit of equality" during a time of national division. "This performance is for everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|175
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|5 hr
|ConservativeCatho...
|3
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|16 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14)
|20 hr
|Ted Noogee - Simple
|666
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|Prince Phart
|5
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Dirk
|25
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC