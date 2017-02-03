Lady Gaga launching wine range

The 'Born This Way' singer's company have filed paperwork to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches with the name Grigio Girls, TMZ reports. The proposed alcoholic beverage brand shares its name with a bonus track from Gaga's 2016 album 'Joanne', which was inspired by the 30-year-old singer's cancer-stricken friend Sonja and how the pop star used to get together with her pals, open a bottle of wine and cry for their buddy.

