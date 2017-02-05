Lady Gaga Brings Message Of Inclusion...

Lady Gaga Brings Message Of Inclusion To Super Bowl Halftime

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Lady Gaga's powerful Super Bowl LI halftime performance didn't have any of the overt political statements that some people were expecting, but it did have a message about inclusion. The Grammy winner kicked off her fiery halftime show at the top of Houston's NRG Stadium singing "God Bless America" before transitioning into "This Land Is Your Land."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 15 min Retribution 227
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... 34 min MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim... 4 hr Le Jimbo 3
News Teen gets Britney Spears portrait tattooed on h... (Jul '09) 6 hr Boobacious Phart 48
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 14 hr Phart While a Child 135
News TX Rape Victims Forced to Pay for Their Own Rap... (May '09) 15 hr Phart Like a Texan 721
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) 18 hr Savannah Snitch 8
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,498 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC