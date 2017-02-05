Lady Gaga Brings Message Of Inclusion To Super Bowl Halftime
Lady Gaga's powerful Super Bowl LI halftime performance didn't have any of the overt political statements that some people were expecting, but it did have a message about inclusion. The Grammy winner kicked off her fiery halftime show at the top of Houston's NRG Stadium singing "God Bless America" before transitioning into "This Land Is Your Land."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|15 min
|Retribution
|227
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|34 min
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
|Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim...
|4 hr
|Le Jimbo
|3
|Teen gets Britney Spears portrait tattooed on h... (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|Boobacious Phart
|48
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Phart While a Child
|135
|TX Rape Victims Forced to Pay for Their Own Rap... (May '09)
|15 hr
|Phart Like a Texan
|721
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|18 hr
|Savannah Snitch
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC