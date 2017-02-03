La La Land soundtrack becomes first to top album charts in four years
Award-winning Hollywood hit La La Land has added another accolade to its trophy cabinet after it reached the top of the album charts. The Oscar-nominated movie's soundtrack climbed to the summit four weeks after its release, knocking Pete Tong's Classic House down to second.
